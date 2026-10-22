NHRC seeks govt report on health, road crisis in Odisha's Gudari

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Rayagada district administration and the state Health department to submit an action taken report (ATR) within four weeks over alleged denial of basic healthcare facilities and inadequate road connectivity in Gudari notified area council (NAC) region.

In a communication dated October 19, the Commission asked the Rayagada district magistrate and collector and the principal secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department to submit the report.

The communication from assistant registrar (law) Atul Kumar came basing on the complaint filed by Jeypore-based human rights activist and advocate Anup Kumar Patro.

Patro had urged the Commission to obtain a comprehensive report on road connectivity and healthcare staffing, order an inquiry into non-functional student hostels and specialist vacancies, and direct the chief secretary to initiate remedial measures for Gudari NAC and block.

The complainant alleged systemic administrative negligence and a lack of essential infrastructure in Gudari, which has had NAC status for 54 years but continues to suffer from poor connectivity, inadequate medical services and limited development facilities.

Patro claimed that unlike other blocks with national or state highway connectivity, Gudari lacked even a two-lane road, hampering trade, education and access to emergency services. He urged the authorities to sanction a proposed state highway connecting Gudari with Bissamcuttack and Kotgarh to end the area’s geographical isolation.

The complainant also alleged that the local community health centre (CHC) had effectively become a “mere referral centre” because of a shortage of specialist doctors and other staff. Even patients requiring treatment for minor ailments, including malaria, were allegedly referred to Gunupur or Berhampur, exposing them to risks during transit.

The activist alleged that a lack of economic opportunities and basic amenities had prompted migration. “Geographical isolation has also left residents inadequately represented in regional planning and deprived them of attention from public representatives,” Patro claimed.