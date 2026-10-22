Odisha: Elderly couple pledges pension cards to ensure medical education of son

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR : At an age when most people hope to spend their remaining years in peace, an elderly couple from Dhusari village under Kandhamal’s Daringbadi block have sold a portion of their land, borrowed money and even pledged their old-age pension cards to ensure their 26-year-old son can pursue his medical education.
The couple, Kepanga Sunamajhi (70) and his wife Nagatalu (70), are both marginal farmers. With limited resources at their disposal, they reportedly pledged their pension cards to raise Rs 24,000 for Sushant Sunamajhi’s admission. While one card was pledged to a village moneylender for Rs 12,000, the other was given to a member of a self-help group (SHG) for an equal amount.
Sushant’s success in NEET this year and subsequent admission to Maharaja Jajati Keshari Government Medical College in Jajpur have brought immense joy to the family. He completed his schooling up to Class X at Gadapur Government School under Daringbadi block before pursuing his Plus II education at a government-aided college in Kanisi,Berhampur.After completing his Plus II, he returned to his village and helped his parents in farming, apart from preparing for NEET.
His journey to securing a medical seat was far from easy, as he cracked NEET on his third attempt. He did not take private coaching, and relied on the internet as his primary learning resource during his self-study preparation for the examination. Behind the happiness,however,lies a tale of sacrifice and financial hardship, with his parents struggling to arrange funds for his education.
Both Kepanga and Nagatalu receive Rs 1,000 each per month under the state’s Madhu Babu Pension Yojana. The lenders will collect the monthly pension amounts until the borrowed money is repaid.Though the loans carry no interest, the arrangement has left the elderly couple without access to their regular pension, which otherwise helps them meet their daily needs.
For the couple, who have depended on farming for their livelihood, parting with their land has meant sacrificing a valuable asset to secure their son’s future.
With their limited resources stretched thin, the couple now faces the daunting task of financing the remaining years of his medical course while managing their own expenses.
Arpha Majhi, a member of the Dhusari village SHG, which lent `12,000 to them, said the group decided to extend financial assistance after witnessing the parents’ distress. “Seeing the parents’ sadness, we gave them money in exchange for their pension card,” she said.
For Nagatalu, the pride of seeing her son secure a medical seat is accompanied by anxiety over the financial challenges ahead. “We are happy for our son, but the expenses have become a concern for us,” she said.
While securing admission to a government medical college marks a major milestone for Sushant, it is only the beginning of a long and expensive journey. From accommodation and food to books, travel and other educational necessities, the family will have to arrange funds throughout his course.
Despite the hardships, Kepanga and Nagatalu remain determined to see their son complete his medical education. The couple hopes their sacrifices will one day bear fruit when Sushant becomes a doctor and serves those in need.