Odisha: Elderly couple pledges pension cards to ensure medical education of son

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR : At an age when most people hope to spend their remaining years in peace, an elderly couple from Dhusari village under Kandhamal’s Daringbadi block have sold a portion of their land, borrowed money and even pledged their old-age pension cards to ensure their 26-year-old son can pursue his medical education.

The couple, Kepanga Sunamajhi (70) and his wife Nagatalu (70), are both marginal farmers. With limited resources at their disposal, they reportedly pledged their pension cards to raise Rs 24,000 for Sushant Sunamajhi’s admission. While one card was pledged to a village moneylender for Rs 12,000, the other was given to a member of a self-help group (SHG) for an equal amount.

Sushant’s success in NEET this year and subsequent admission to Maharaja Jajati Keshari Government Medical College in Jajpur have brought immense joy to the family. He completed his schooling up to Class X at Gadapur Government School under Daringbadi block before pursuing his Plus II education at a government-aided college in Kanisi,Berhampur.After completing his Plus II, he returned to his village and helped his parents in farming, apart from preparing for NEET.

His journey to securing a medical seat was far from easy, as he cracked NEET on his third attempt. He did not take private coaching, and relied on the internet as his primary learning resource during his self-study preparation for the examination. Behind the happiness,however,lies a tale of sacrifice and financial hardship, with his parents struggling to arrange funds for his education.

Both Kepanga and Nagatalu receive Rs 1,000 each per month under the state’s Madhu Babu Pension Yojana. The lenders will collect the monthly pension amounts until the borrowed money is repaid.Though the loans carry no interest, the arrangement has left the elderly couple without access to their regular pension, which otherwise helps them meet their daily needs.