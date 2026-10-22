Odisha: Two tribal activists held six months after anti-mining clash with cops

BERHAMPUR: Tribal rights activists Dr Randall Sequeira and Laxman Naik have been arrested in connection with a clash between police and protesters during an anti-mining agitation in Kantamal village in Rayagada district earlier in April, triggering backlash from political leaders and human rights activists.

Kashipur police arrested the activists from their houses in Kalahandi on October 16 night and forwarded them to court, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. They have been charged with serious offences, including attempt to murder and rioting, and booked under the Arms Act, the officer added.

Notably, the Sijimali hill has been a conflict zone since 2023 following government approval for bauxite mining. The situation worsened after road construction work began near Shagbari village, triggering fresh clashes between police and locals on April 7. Several villagers and police personnel were injured in the incident. Police said although Sequeira and Naik were not named in the original FIR, their involvement came to the light during investigation. “The duo had instigated tribal residents to attack the police force,” police said.

South Western Range DIG Akhileshvar Singh defended the arrests, alleging that Sequeira was not providing medical services to local communities but was instead involved in mobilising tribals against the state government. He also accused Naik of misleading people. Questioning the criticism of Sequeira’s arrest, Singh said several doctors were working in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, but none had been arrested apart from the doctor in question.

Singh challenged those defending Sequeira to examine whether he had been providing medical services or instigating people. Responding to allegations of police torture, the DIG said the two had not raised any such complaint before the magistrate in court.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh condemned the arrests and said both activists were supporting protests by Dalit and Adivasi communities against Bauxite mining projects.