Truck driver found dead in pool of blood in Odisha's Chhendipada

ANGUL: A 35-year-old man was allegedly murdered at his house in Kanaloi village under Bagedia police limits in Chhendipada here on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Dillip Sahu, a truck driver by profession.

According to Bagedia IIC Debabrata Nayak, an opera show was being organised in the village as part of Durga Puja celebrations. At around 10.30 pm on Tuesday night, Dillip’s family members including his mother, brother, wife and daughter went to watch the show, leaving him alone in the house. After they left, the victim reportedly went to sleep.

When family members returned home in the wee hours of Wednesday, they found Dillip lying in a pool of blood. On being informed, Bagedia police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Nayak said the victim’s mother Souri Sahu (55) lodged a complaint with police alleging that there was marital discord between her son and daughter-in-law. She suspected that her daughter-in-law killed Dillip in the night.

The IIC said a deep injury was found on the forehead of the victim. Preliminary investigation suggested that it was a case of murder. “A scientific team along with sniffer dog visited the crime scene as part of the probe. A case has been registered on basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother. We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway,” he added.