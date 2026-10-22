Odisha

Two murders mar Durga Puja celebration in Odisha's Ganjam district

The injured were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.Express Illustration
Express News Service
Updated on
2 min read

BERHAMPUR: Despite heightened police security, Ganjam witnessed two murders and multiple group clashes during Durga Puja celebrations, raising concerns over the law and order situation in the district.

While a 32-year-old man was allegedly axed to death over a neighbourhood dispute at Podamari village under Sanakhemundi block late on Monday night, another youth was found murdered with his throat slit near Buguda town on Tuesday. In a separate incident, four members of a family sustained serious injuries after a group of assailants allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons in Berhampur.

In the first incident, Sudarshan Behera was allegedly hacked to death with an axe following a dispute between two neighbours over construction of a wall on government land at Dhimira Sahi in Podamari village. The two families had reportedly been at loggerheads over the construction.

According to a complaint lodged by Sudarshan’s elder brother at Pattapur police station on Tuesday, the dispute escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in his murder. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another incident, Santosh Rout (32) of Tala Odia Sahi in Buguda town was found lying in a pool of blood inside a cashew plantation near Laxmipur village on Tuesday. Santosh had sustained severe injuries to his throat and abdomen.

Locals spotted him lying near a tree and raised an alarm. On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered a mobile phone from the spot. Santosh was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Sources said Santosh was seen riding a motorcycle with a friend earlier in the morning. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder and trying to identify the assailants.

Meanwhile in Berhampur, a group of assailants armed with sharp weapons reportedly attacked a family in Bijipur area on Monday night, leaving four persons seriously injured. The injured were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Ganjam district
murders

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