Two murders mar Durga Puja celebration in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: Despite heightened police security, Ganjam witnessed two murders and multiple group clashes during Durga Puja celebrations, raising concerns over the law and order situation in the district.
While a 32-year-old man was allegedly axed to death over a neighbourhood dispute at Podamari village under Sanakhemundi block late on Monday night, another youth was found murdered with his throat slit near Buguda town on Tuesday. In a separate incident, four members of a family sustained serious injuries after a group of assailants allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons in Berhampur.
In the first incident, Sudarshan Behera was allegedly hacked to death with an axe following a dispute between two neighbours over construction of a wall on government land at Dhimira Sahi in Podamari village. The two families had reportedly been at loggerheads over the construction.
According to a complaint lodged by Sudarshan’s elder brother at Pattapur police station on Tuesday, the dispute escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in his murder. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
In another incident, Santosh Rout (32) of Tala Odia Sahi in Buguda town was found lying in a pool of blood inside a cashew plantation near Laxmipur village on Tuesday. Santosh had sustained severe injuries to his throat and abdomen.
Locals spotted him lying near a tree and raised an alarm. On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered a mobile phone from the spot. Santosh was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Sources said Santosh was seen riding a motorcycle with a friend earlier in the morning. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder and trying to identify the assailants.
Meanwhile in Berhampur, a group of assailants armed with sharp weapons reportedly attacked a family in Bijipur area on Monday night, leaving four persons seriously injured. The injured were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.