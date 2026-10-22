Two murders mar Durga Puja celebration in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: Despite heightened police security, Ganjam witnessed two murders and multiple group clashes during Durga Puja celebrations, raising concerns over the law and order situation in the district.

While a 32-year-old man was allegedly axed to death over a neighbourhood dispute at Podamari village under Sanakhemundi block late on Monday night, another youth was found murdered with his throat slit near Buguda town on Tuesday. In a separate incident, four members of a family sustained serious injuries after a group of assailants allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons in Berhampur.

In the first incident, Sudarshan Behera was allegedly hacked to death with an axe following a dispute between two neighbours over construction of a wall on government land at Dhimira Sahi in Podamari village. The two families had reportedly been at loggerheads over the construction.

According to a complaint lodged by Sudarshan’s elder brother at Pattapur police station on Tuesday, the dispute escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in his murder. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another incident, Santosh Rout (32) of Tala Odia Sahi in Buguda town was found lying in a pool of blood inside a cashew plantation near Laxmipur village on Tuesday. Santosh had sustained severe injuries to his throat and abdomen.