Cyclonic storm likely over Bay of Bengal by October 26, Odisha begins preparations

A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 26, prompting the Odisha government to initiate precautionary measures, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather system formed over the east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am, a minister said, citing information received from the IMD.

“The low-pressure area is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression on October 25 and into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning,” the IMD said.

The system is likely to intensify further and move towards the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha over the following two days, the weather office said.