Durga Puja trip turns tragic for Odisha family, three die in crash

ROURKELA: A Durga Puja trip turned tragic for a family as three of its members including a four-year-old kid were killed after their car collided head-on with an iron-laden truck on state highway-10A near Kaleiposh under Lahunipada police limits in Sundargarh district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Subash Kerketta (38), his wife Magdali (37) and their nephew Teothil Munda (4), all residents of the remote Ratna village under Lahunipada in Bonai sub-division.

According to reports, seven persons from two families of Ratna village were returning home in a car after visiting Durga Puja pandals in Rourkela. At around 7 pm, their car collided head-on with an iron-laden truck coming from the opposite direction on SH-10A near Kaleiposh.

Police said the mishap site was around 65 km from Rourkela and both the vehicles were speeding. Magdali and Teothil were killed on the spot. Subash, who was driving the car, suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Lahunipada community health centre. As his condition was critical, he was shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). However, he succumbed on way.

Following the mishap, the errant truck driver escaped from the spot after abandoning his vehicle. The four injured persons including a child have been admitted to the JP Hospital at Rourkela and their condition was stable, said police.

Bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family after autopsy on Thursday. Both the vehicles involved in the mishap have been seized. Efforts were underway to identify and nab the absconding truck driver, police added.