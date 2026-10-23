Man arrested for killing neighbour in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his neighbour by slitting his throat over a dispute in Buguda area of Ganjam district.

The accused, Basanta Kumar Nayak of Tala Odia Sahi in Buguda town, allegedly killed 30-year-old Santosh Kumar Rout on October 20 and dumped his body beside the Buguda-Motabadi road near Lakshmipur village.

According to police, Basanta was nursing a grudge against Santosh following a quarrel between the two about two months ago. To take revenge, Basanta allegedly lured the victim with sweet talk and took him to an isolated place on the latter’s motorcycle at around 8.30 am on October 20. On reaching the spot, the accused allegedly slit Santosh’s throat with a sharp weapon and dragged his body to the roadside before fleeing the spot.

Santosh’s body was found around 11.15 am the same day. During investigation, police identified Basanta as the prime accused and arrested him. The knife allegedly used in the murder along with the deceased’s mobile phone and motorcycle was seized from the accused, police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Santosh’s mother, Buguda police registered a case under section 103(1) of the BNS. The accused was produced in court, said additional SP of Bhanjanagar Ranjan Kumar Dey.