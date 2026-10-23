Odisha: Engineer faces Vigilance raids for disproportionate assets

JAJPUR: Vigilance officials on Thursday launched simultaneous searches at multiple locations linked to Tapan Sethi, an assistant executive engineer (AEE) in the Rural and Buildings (R&B) sub-division at Badachana here, over allegations of possession of disproportionate assets beyond his known sources of income.

The searches are being conducted at seven different locations covering residential properties and Sethi’s office in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Badachana in Jajpur.

According to Vigilance sources, preliminary searches have led to identification of several properties and other assets reportedly held in the name of Sethi and his family members.

The properties identified so far include a triple-storey building in Sector 7 of the CDA in Cuttack and another building at Siddha Mahavir in Puri. Officials have also identified a farmhouse with a single-storey building at Kantapada in Cuttack, along with a double-storey house in Sethi’s native village of Jhinkiria under Konark police limits in Puri.

In addition, three high-value plots have reportedly been identified, including two in Bhubaneswar and one in CDA, Cuttack. The searches have reportedly led to the discovery of 550 gram of gold jewellery, two four-wheelers and as many two-wheelers. A bank locker operated by Sethi in SBI’s main branch in Bhubaneswar is yet to be opened.

The technical wing of the Vigilance is currently undertaking the measurement, valuation and assessment of the plots, buildings and farmhouse determine their estimated worth. Officials are also ascertaining details of bank deposits and investments in other financial institutions.

The searches were continuing and total value of the assets identified so far has not yet been officially established. Further details are awaited as investigation into the alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to Sethi’s known sources of income is in progress, officials said.