Odisha: No poll activities in Kotia, says Koraput sub-collector

JEYPORE: Amid the raging political debate over Andhra Pradesh’s notification for panchayat polls in Kotia, Koraput sub-collector Fabi Rasheed on Thursday said no election-related activities were noticed during her visit to the bordering villages and the situation remained normal.

The sub-collector visited Upper Sembi, Tala Sembi, Neredivalsa, Phatu Seneri and Phagunseneri in Kotia panchayat on Wednesday to assess the ground situation, and review welfare initiatives being implemented by the Odisha government. During her two-day visit, she interacted with villagers and sought feedback on the ongoing development works. She also enquired about the implementation of various government schemes and whether residents were receiving the intended benefits.

“During my visit to Kotia, I reviewed the development works and interacted with the residents to understand their concerns. The villagers expressed satisfaction with the welfare programmes of the Odisha government and acknowledged that they were receiving the benefits,” said Rasheed.

She further stated that no panchayat election-related activities were observed during her visit and normalcy prevailed in the villages. “There were no visible poll-related activities among the people during my visit. The situation was normal,” she said.

The sub-collector’s visit assumes significance following Andhra Pradesh’s recent notification for panchayat elections in parts of Kotia, which has triggered strong reactions in Odisha and renewed concerns over the longstanding territorial dispute between the two states.

The Koraput district administration has been undertaking development and welfare initiatives in the bordering panchayat as part of its efforts to strengthen administrative outreach and ensure that residents receive the benefits of government schemes