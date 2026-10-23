PM to unveil revamped Puri rly station before Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the upgraded Puri railway station which is targeted for completion before Rath Yatra next year.

Chief secretary Anu Garg on Thursday reviewed the progress of the railway station and other infrastructure development works in Puri town. Official sources said about 78 per cent work of the railway station has been completed.

The Railway officials present at the meeting informed that the redevelopment of the Puri railway station will be completed much before next year’s Rath Yatra. Though the PM is likely to inaugurate the revamped railway station, a date for the purpose is yet to be finalised.

Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Puri railway station redevelopment project along with other railway stations at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. The redeveloped railway station will have food courts, Jana Ahara centres, retiring rooms, dormitories, passenger lounges, automatic ticket vending machines and baggage scanners.

The chief secretary’s office said the redeveloped railway station will take care of the increasing number of people during Rath Yatra. During the meeting, Garg also reviewed progress of other infrastructure works to be completed before Rath Yatra.

For smooth movement of devotees, the meeting decided on emergency repair and restoration of the road connecting Birharekrushnapur to Balighata before Rath Yatra, early eviction of encroachments from major roads adjoining the Grand Road and shifting of roadside vendors.