Two national-level athletes die after bike crashes into road divider on NH

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR : In a tragic incident, Odisha lost two promising sports talents as national-level athletes Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malaya Barik died in a road accident on NH-16 near Telengapentha under Cuttack Sadar police limits on Wednesday night.

According to reports, four persons including three athletes and a lifeguard at a swimming high performance centre were travelling on two motorcycles to Cuttack to witness Dussehra celebrations, when the accident took place.

Dondapati (21) and Barik (20) were on one motorcycle, which slipped and collided with a road divider on the national highway. Both were rescued by their companions and police, and rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in critical condition. They, however, succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital.

Police said Dondapati and Barik were on one motorcycle while another athlete Astik Pradhan and Umma, working as a lifeguard at Kalinga Stadium high performance centre’s swimming pool, were on a separate bike. Pradhan and Umma were not involved in the high speed crash which took place at around 10.30 pm.

The incident left Odisha’s sports fraternity in shock. Dondapati and Barik were emerging athletes and represented Odisha at state and national-level competitions. Both were training at the Reliance High-Performance Centres (HPCs) in Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex here.

As recently as October 18, Dondapati had bagged silver medal in men’s 200m by clocking 21.04 secs at the 6th Indian Open U-23 Athletics Competition 2026, held in Jaipur.

He had won gold medals in both 100m and 200m events at the Indian Open U-23 athletics competition at Hanumakonda district in Telangana last year. He had clocked 10.49 secs and 21.10 secs in 100m and 200m events respectively.