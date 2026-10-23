Two students escape from Odisha school, missing

BALASORE: Two Class X students of a government-run high school in Balasore district have been missing for over eight days after reportedly escaping from the campus during classes on October 15.

Akash Singh and Ayush Pati, both aged 15, are students of the government-run Ratnakar Town High School under Nilagiri police limits. Their parents said the duo didn’t return home on October 15, following which they visited the school. The teachers reportedly told them that the boys had left the premises after the recess, leaving their school bags behind. The students reportedly scaled the boundary wall and escaped from the school.

The parents then lodged a missing complaint at Nilagiri police station, following which a case was registered. Police launched a search but are yet to trace the boys. Nilagiri IIC Gobardhan Naik said photographs of the boys had been circulated among other police stations and efforts were underway to trace them.

Mother of one of the missing boys said one Lala, who runs a showroom in Nilagiri, had seen the duo on the day they went missing. The families have appealed to the public to share any information that could help trace the missing students.