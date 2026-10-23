Youth, girl found hanging in Odisha's Kalahandi district; honour killing suspected

BHAWANIPATNA: Five days after they went missing, a minor girl and a 21-year-old youth – their hands tied behind their back and bloodstains all over their bodies - were found hanging from a tree in a forested area near Behera under Koksara police limits in Kalahandi district on Thursday morning.

Their respective families had lodged missing persons reports on October 17 after the two became untraceable. Kalahandi police said efforts had been made to trace the two, but they remained untraceable. On Thursday, some villagers who had gone into the forest to collect firewood spotted the bodies.

Prima facie, the incident appeared to be a planned murder. Police have not ruled out honour killing as a possible motive but have been guarded in their response. The missing persons cases have been converted into an unnatural death case.

According to preliminary information, the youth, identified as Ajit Kumar Naik, was a resident of Tendapali village under Koksara police limits. The girl, aged around 17, belonged to Kendumudipada in Dharamgarh town.

The two went missing on the night of October 17, during the Durga Puja festivities. Their families subsequently lodged missing persons reports at Koksara and Dharamgarh police stations. The two places are around 25 km apart.

After news of the discovery spread, a crowd gathered at the spot. Family members later arrived to identify the bodies, which were in a decomposed state.