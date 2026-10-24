AP, Odisha in the projected cone as powerful storm builds up in Bay of Bengal

BHUBANESWAR: A powerful storm building over the Bay of Bengal is likely to head towards the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast on October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The national forecaster did not specify the system’s peak intensity but said it could continue to intensify after reaching the cyclonic storm stage by October 26 (Monday).

Once it reaches the cyclone category, the storm will be named Arnab, as suggested by Bangladesh.

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the low-pressure area over the east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal would intensify into a deep depression on Sunday and further into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning. Thereafter, it would continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify further until Wednesday morning. It is expected to approach the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast on Wednesday morning, he said.

Following the IMD’s forecast, the Odisha government alerted districts likely to be affected by the storm. Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said the government was closely monitoring the weather system and asked the districts to remain prepared for any emergency arising from heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Storm trackers and numerical weather prediction models suggested that the storm could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Some models indicated further intensification, with the system likely to affect the eastern coast. However, an anti-cyclone and a ridge to the north of the system could influence its track and potential landfall location. There is speculation that the storm could cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Machilipatnam, in the Kakinada region.