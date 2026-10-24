Bhubaneswar unveils interactive climate risk platform for citizens

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of state for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu unveiled ‘Bhubaneswar Climate Digital Twin’, billed as the country’s first interactive climate risk platform for citizens, at the 19th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo 2026 on Friday.

Developed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) with technical backing from GIZ India under MoHUA’s Sustainable Urban Mobility - Air Quality, Climate Action and Accessibility (SUM-ACA) project and built by Innpact Solutions, the platform creates a data-driven picture of the city’s climate risks, helping urban planners and civic authorities understand environmental problems, identify vulnerable locations and plan interventions.

BMC officials said the open-access portal integrates satellite imagery, weather data and advanced computer modelling to map three critical environmental hazards which include heat stress, urban flooding and air pollution, across 67 wards of the city, apart from road-safety ratings. The digital model covers roughly 2.77 lakh buildings, 2,000 km of roads and 2,100 public facilities.

The platform tracks Physiological Equivalent Temperature (PET) to measure ‘felt heat’ rather than raw air temperatures. Designed for accessibility, the portal requires no login and features a built-in AI assistant to answer queries in plain language, BMC officials said. They added that citizens can simply open climate.bmc.gov.in on any smartphone, tablet or computer.