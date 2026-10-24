BJD claims YSRCP workers campaigning in Kotia

BHUBANESWAR: A BJD delegation comprising senior leaders, which visited Kotia gram panchayat on Friday, claimed to have found workers of the YSR Congress Party campaigning in Fatusineri village for the rural polls being held by Andhra Pradesh.

A release issued by the BJD here stated that when the delegation opposed the campaigning, the YSRCP workers left the village. The BJD demanded that the incident involving election campaigning should be investigated and legal action should be taken wherever violations of the law are established.

The party alleged that the Odisha administration has not responded despite Andhra Pradesh’s election process continuing in the region. The state government should immediately deploy police personnel in the area and strengthen surveillance along the border. Responsible administrative officers should be posted in Kotia and firm measures should be taken to protect the people of Odisha and the state’s borders, it added.