Cong MLA Bahinipati targets Odisha govt, calls for united fight against AP’s poll bid

JEYPORE: Political sparring over the Kotia territorial dispute intensified on Friday with Congress MLA of Jeypore Tara Prasad Bahinipati accusing the BJP government in Odisha of failing to take firm and effective steps to prevent Andhra Pradesh from repeatedly attempting to conduct elections in the bordering panchayat.

Questioning the state government’s approach to the sensitive border issue, Bahinipati alleged that the lack of a decisive strategy had emboldened AP to continue its electoral exercises in Kotia, despite Odisha’s longstanding claim over the area.

“The Odisha government has failed to demonstrate a clear and decisive approach to protect the state’s interests in Kotia. The repeated attempts by Andhra Pradesh to conduct elections in the region raise serious questions about the government’s commitment to resolving the issue,” he alleged.

Recalling the previous election-related confrontation, the Congress MLA said he and other leaders had opposed AP’s move and appealed to local residents not to participate in the electoral process conducted by the neighbouring state.