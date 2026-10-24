Fourth Tata Steel Kapilash Half Marathon in January 2027.

DHENKANAL: Tata Steel on Friday announced that the 4th edition Kapilash Half Marathon will be organised on January 9 next year.

Set against the scenic backdrop of buffer area of Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary, near the famous Sri Chandrasekhar Jew Temple, the event will together sports, environmental conservation and community participation.

The event features three race categories - a 21-km half marathon and a 10-km run for participants aged 18 years and above, and a 5-km run for boys and girls aged 14-18 years. The fourth edition is expected to draw more than 5,000 runners across these categories, said officials. Prizes worth Rs 9.64 lakh are on offer across the competition categories.

Registrations are open through tatasteelruns.com until December 15, 2026. Entry fees are Rs 400 for 21 km, Rs 300 for 10 km and Rs 150 for 5 km, organisers said.

Dhenkanal collector Ashish Ishwar Patil, SP Ajinkya Mane, Tata Steel vice-president (corporate services) DB Sundara Ramam and vice-president (operations) at Meramandali Sudhir Kumar Mehta also spoke.

Tata Steel sports chief Mukul Vinayak Choudhari, chief corporate services Meramandali Subhransu Sekhar Panda and chief operating officer of MGM Minerals Ltd Sunil Kumar Mishra were present.