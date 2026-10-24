Immersion event leaves heaps of garbage in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Several areas in Cuttack are grappling with stink and unhygienic conditions as heaps of garbage remain uncleared for over 24 hours after the Durga Puja immersion ceremony on Thursday.

The waste, comprising empty food packets, single-use thermocol plates and cups, plastic bottles and polythene carry bags, has accumulated along traditional immersion routes stretching up to Devigada. Much of it was generated by temporary stalls set up along the routes to sell food and other items during the immersion procession.

The problem is particularly acute in Chandni Chowk, Naya Sarak and Gouri Shankar Park, where garbage lies in heaps along roadsides and on streets. While waste has been collected and dumped along the roadside at some locations, it remains scattered across the streets at others.

Firingi Bazar and the box-drain road near Nua Rausapatana have also been affected, with garbage strewn across several parts of the city.