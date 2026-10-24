Immersion event leaves heaps of garbage in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Several areas in Cuttack are grappling with stink and unhygienic conditions as heaps of garbage remain uncleared for over 24 hours after the Durga Puja immersion ceremony on Thursday.
The waste, comprising empty food packets, single-use thermocol plates and cups, plastic bottles and polythene carry bags, has accumulated along traditional immersion routes stretching up to Devigada. Much of it was generated by temporary stalls set up along the routes to sell food and other items during the immersion procession.
The problem is particularly acute in Chandni Chowk, Naya Sarak and Gouri Shankar Park, where garbage lies in heaps along roadsides and on streets. While waste has been collected and dumped along the roadside at some locations, it remains scattered across the streets at others.
Firingi Bazar and the box-drain road near Nua Rausapatana have also been affected, with garbage strewn across several parts of the city.
The waste is also attracting pests and creating unhygienic conditions, said a city-based environmentalist, stressing the need for regular sweeping and timely clearance to maintain sanitation.
The delay in clearance by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has left residents and commuters bearing the brunt of the civic mess. At Chandni Chowk, a heap of garbage lying in front of the old gate of Sishu Bhawan has allegedly remained unattended.
“Even though the garbage has been lying unattended just in front of the old gate of Sishu Bhawan in Chandni Chowk, it is yet to come to the notice of the civic body’s sanitary officials for immediate clearance,” alleged locals.
CMC Mayor Subhash Singh said the city generates around 300 tonnes of waste every day, with the immersion ceremony adding another 100 to 150 tonnes. “We shall engage additional manpower and tractors to clear the garbage by Saturday,” he said.