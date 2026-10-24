Inaction in rape, murder: IIC shunted, SI suspended in Odisha's Balasore.

BALASORE: Police negligence in investigating the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl came under scrutiny after she was found sexually assaulted and murdered, prompting Balasore SP Pratyush Diwakar to transfer the Jaleswar inspector-in-charge (IIC) and suspend a sub-inspector for alleged dereliction of duty.

Diwakar on Friday transferred Jaleswar IIC Ashok Barik to the district police headquarters and suspended Nampo outpost sub-inspector Karan Marandi over their failure to act promptly on the missing person complaint.

The decomposed body of the minor was recovered on Thursday from beneath a tree at Dherapada, along the road connecting Shulashanda and Bartana villages in Jaleswar. Following protests by villagers and the victim’s family, who blocked the road demanding justice, the accused, Chandrakanta Jena (22) of Sultanpur village, was arrested on the day.

Sources said the girl went missing on October 16 after leaving for a dance class with the accused, who was known to her. When she did not return, her parents lodged a missing complaint at Nampo outpost the same day.