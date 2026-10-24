KIIT-KISS felicitates athletes who won medals with cash awards worth Rs 2.5 crore

The medallists from the Asian Games were presented with a cash prize, which included Rs 7 lakh for gold medallists, Rs 5 lakh for silver and Rs 3 lakh for bronze medal winners. Similarly, the achievers for the Commonwealth Games were felicitated with cash award of Rs 5 lakh for gold medallists, Rs 3 lakh for silver and Rs 2 lakh for bronze medal winners. Besides, the participants were also felicitated with Rs 1 lakh each.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta as chief guest, KIIT vice-chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh, director general, Sports & Yoga, pro-V-C (admin) cum registrar Jnyana

Ranjan Mohanty, KIIT-DU Gaganendu Dash, among other dignitaries.

The medallists thanked Samanta for his contribution in providing world-class infrastructure to help the athletes to clinch medals at international events.

Samanta has also announced Rs 1 crore cash award for athletes who will bag gold medals at the upcoming Olympic Games.