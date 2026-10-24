KIIT-KISS felicitates athletes who won medals with cash awards worth Rs 2.5 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The KIIT and KISS felicitated athletes, who represented India at the Asian Games in Japan’s Aichi-Nagoya and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, in recognition of their outstanding performances with cash awards worth Rs 2.5 crore in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
At the Asian Games, 57 KIIT-KISS athletes represented India and secured 21 medals, a tally equal to that of Punjab and the third-highest among Indian states after Haryana and Maharashtra. At the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, 14 KIIT students represented the country and won five medals.
The medallists from the Asian Games were presented with a cash prize, which included Rs 7 lakh for gold medallists, Rs 5 lakh for silver and Rs 3 lakh for bronze medal winners. Similarly, the achievers for the Commonwealth Games were felicitated with cash award of Rs 5 lakh for gold medallists, Rs 3 lakh for silver and Rs 2 lakh for bronze medal winners. Besides, the participants were also felicitated with Rs 1 lakh each.
The felicitation ceremony was attended by KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta as chief guest, KIIT vice-chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh, director general, Sports & Yoga, pro-V-C (admin) cum registrar Jnyana
Ranjan Mohanty, KIIT-DU Gaganendu Dash, among other dignitaries.
The medallists thanked Samanta for his contribution in providing world-class infrastructure to help the athletes to clinch medals at international events.
Samanta has also announced Rs 1 crore cash award for athletes who will bag gold medals at the upcoming Olympic Games.