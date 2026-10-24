March 2029 deadline for outer ring road project in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The district administration has set a target to complete the ambitious 35-km four-lane outer ring road project by March 2029.

Reviewing the status of the project two days ago, Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said work on the outer ring road has just commenced with a completion timeline of 30 months, which is March 2029. The executing agency has been asked to ensure both speed and quality of construction.

He further said the Sambalpur Sadar sub-collector has been designated as the nodal officer to address land-related issues and grievances during project execution.

Sources said the ring road project in Sambalpur, proposed as a long-term solution to the city’s growing traffic congestion, is yet to gather pace more than a year after the tender process was completed. With the project expected to divert heavy vehicles away from the city and improve connectivity between major highways, the delay in its execution has triggered uncertainty among local residents.

Expressing concern over the delay, the collector directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director Amit Gupta and the executing agency to expedite work on the project.

According to reports, the project was awarded to Cuttack-based MS Infra for Rs 836.76 crore, around 23 per cent below its estimated cost of Rs 1,086 crore compared to the other 11 bidding companies.