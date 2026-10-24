March 2029 deadline for outer ring road project in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The district administration has set a target to complete the ambitious 35-km four-lane outer ring road project by March 2029.
Reviewing the status of the project two days ago, Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said work on the outer ring road has just commenced with a completion timeline of 30 months, which is March 2029. The executing agency has been asked to ensure both speed and quality of construction.
He further said the Sambalpur Sadar sub-collector has been designated as the nodal officer to address land-related issues and grievances during project execution.
Sources said the ring road project in Sambalpur, proposed as a long-term solution to the city’s growing traffic congestion, is yet to gather pace more than a year after the tender process was completed. With the project expected to divert heavy vehicles away from the city and improve connectivity between major highways, the delay in its execution has triggered uncertainty among local residents.
Expressing concern over the delay, the collector directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director Amit Gupta and the executing agency to expedite work on the project.
According to reports, the project was awarded to Cuttack-based MS Infra for Rs 836.76 crore, around 23 per cent below its estimated cost of Rs 1,086 crore compared to the other 11 bidding companies.
The proposed ring road is expected to significantly improve traffic management in Sambalpur by allowing vehicles travelling towards Cuttack, Keonjhar, Sonepur and Jharsuguda to bypass the city. At present, heavy vehicles moving through the region add to congestion on urban roads, increasing inconvenience for commuters and the risk of accidents.
Official sources said the road will originate near Gosala Kalamati on the Bargarh road and pass through Gunderpur and Maneswar, connecting key national and state highways. It will link the Sambalpur-Sonepur state highway at Gunderpur, NH-53 towards Keonjhar at Jayantpur and NH-55 towards Cuttack at Maneswar. Besides easing traffic pressure, the project is expected to strengthen connectivity around the city and facilitate smoother movement of goods and passengers.
So far, around 80 per cent land has been acquired for the project. The district administration has also provided 65 acre of land to compensate for forest land required at two locations.
However, the concern now remains with the executing agency selected for the project. Sources said the company’s previous record of executing national highway projects in Cuttack, Paradip and Jharsuguda has reportedly been marked by delays and controversies. Its performance in Sambalpur will therefore be closely monitored as the project moves towards implementation.