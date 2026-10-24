Metro network set to cross 2K km mark soon, become second largest in world: MoS

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of state for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said on Friday that India’s metro rail network will soon cross the 2,000 km mark, making it the second largest in the world (after China).

After inaugurating the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2026 in Bhubaneswar, Sahu said India’s metro network has grown significantly over the past decade, from 248 km across five cities before 2014 to over 1,185 km covering more than 26 cities currently. “Around 1.5 crore passengers now travel by metro everyday, making it an important mode of urban transportation. Work on another 1,000 km of metro lines is in progress. We will cross the 2,000-km mark soon, making India’s metro rail network the second largest in the world,” Sahu said.

On the proposed metro rail project in Bhubaneswar, the minister said the Centre is expanding metro connectivity in response to growing demand. “The ministry is currently assessing Bhubaneswar’s population and the number of people travelling in the city. The government will move forward accordingly,” he said.