Odisha bags nearly Rs 54K cr investment proposals at India Chem 2026: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said Odisha has secured investment proposals worth Rs 53,893.51 crore, with the potential to generate 20,210 jobs, during India Chem 2026 in Mumbai.

Speaking to mediapersons on his return to Bhubaneswar after the two-day visit, Majhi said the state had consolidated its position as a preferred destination for investment in the chemical and petrochemical sector.

“During the two-day India Chem 2026, nine memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and four investment intents were signed. Besides, one-to-one meetings were held with 25 business leaders,” he said.

The major investment proposals include two MoUs signed with NLC India Limited in the chemical and power sectors. The power sector pact is worth Rs 34,763.51 crore and expected to create 4,100 jobs, while the chemical sector agreement involves an investment of Rs 2,000 crore and 500 jobs. NLC will establish a 3,200 MW ultra super critical thermal power plant along with coal gasification and fertiliser units. It will also invest in beach sand mineral processing in the state.

The state government also inked an MoU worth Rs 8,100 crore with Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T), with a job potential of 1,300. Another MoU, worth Rs 4,750 crore, was signed with Paradeep Phosphates Limited in the chemical sector, which is expected to provide employment to 1,000 people.