Odisha consumer panel slaps Rs 15,000 fine on TPSODL.

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) to pay Rs 15,000 to a consumer for wrongfully converting his domestic electricity connection into a commercial one, raising an arrear bill of Rs 25,992 and disconnecting power supply without prior statutory notice.

In its order dated October 20, the commission quashed the disputed arrear demand and directed the electricity utility to restore the domestic tariff category and issue a revised bill. It also ordered TPSODL to adjust Rs 2,000 deposited by the complainant under protest against future bills.

The case was filed by Bhimsen Sahu of Sunathara village under Purushottampur police limits. Sahu operated a small Common Services Centre (CSC) from his residence which had a sanctioned domestic electricity load of one kilowatt. During inspection, electricity officials found a computer, printer, fan and two LED bulbs being used on the premises. The total connected load of these appliances was reportedly recorded as 318 watts.

The utility reportedly reclassified the entire domestic connection under the General Purpose category and raised a demand of Rs 25,992 towards tariff differences for the preceding 54 months. The power supply was subsequently disconnected without a prior 15-day statutory notice under section 56(1) of the Electricity Act, 2003, the complainant alleged.