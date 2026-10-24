Odisha consumer panel slaps Rs 15,000 fine on TPSODL.

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) to pay Rs 15,000 to a consumer for wrongfully converting his domestic electricity connection into a commercial one, raising an arrear bill of Rs 25,992 and disconnecting power supply without prior statutory notice.
In its order dated October 20, the commission quashed the disputed arrear demand and directed the electricity utility to restore the domestic tariff category and issue a revised bill. It also ordered TPSODL to adjust Rs 2,000 deposited by the complainant under protest against future bills.
The case was filed by Bhimsen Sahu of Sunathara village under Purushottampur police limits. Sahu operated a small Common Services Centre (CSC) from his residence which had a sanctioned domestic electricity load of one kilowatt. During inspection, electricity officials found a computer, printer, fan and two LED bulbs being used on the premises. The total connected load of these appliances was reportedly recorded as 318 watts.
The utility reportedly reclassified the entire domestic connection under the General Purpose category and raised a demand of Rs 25,992 towards tariff differences for the preceding 54 months. The power supply was subsequently disconnected without a prior 15-day statutory notice under section 56(1) of the Electricity Act, 2003, the complainant alleged.
Sahu deposited Rs 2,000 under protest to get the supply restored and later approached the consumer commission seeking relief. The commission examined the tariff classification under Regulation 138 of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) Distribution Code, 2019. The provision deals with the circumstances under which limited non-domestic activities in residential premises may be permitted without changing the domestic tariff classification, subject to the prescribed conditions.
The commission also considered section 56(2) of the Electricity Act, which restricts the recovery of dues after two years in circumstances specified under the law. The disputed demand covered 54 months.
Subsequently, the commission directed TPSODL to cancel the Rs 25,992 arrear bill, restore the domestic tariff category and adjust the Rs 2,000 deposited by Sahu against future bills. The utility was further ordered to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for the alleged unlawful action and mental harassment besides Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total payable amount to Rs 15,000.
TPSODL has been directed to comply with the order within 45 days. Failure to pay within the stipulated period will attract interest at nine per cent per annum, read the order.