Odisha Governor stresses integrated approach to tourism devpt

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Braj Mohan Ram on Friday called for a coordinated approach to develop the state’s tourism sector and promoting its destinations at national and international levels.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 7th Odisha Tourism Conclave, hosted by the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) in Bhubaneswar, Ram emphasised the need to strengthen tourism infrastructure, attract fresh investments and ensure that the benefits of tourism reach people in remote areas.

He said every district in Odisha has unique tourism potential, natural resources, historical monuments and rich cultural traditions. There is a need to identify these assets and promote them strategically to enhance the state’s visibility on the global tourism map, he said.

Congratulating HRAO and the organisers for bringing together the government, tourism industry stakeholders and investors on a common platform, the Governor expressed hope that the deliberations will translate Odisha’s tourism potential into concrete policy initiatives and actionable plans.

“Tourism development should create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities while safeguarding their cultural identity and traditions,” Ram said.