Odisha Governor stresses integrated approach to tourism devpt

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Braj Mohan Ram on Friday called for a coordinated approach to develop the state’s tourism sector and promoting its destinations at national and international levels.
Addressing the valedictory session of the 7th Odisha Tourism Conclave, hosted by the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) in Bhubaneswar, Ram emphasised the need to strengthen tourism infrastructure, attract fresh investments and ensure that the benefits of tourism reach people in remote areas.
He said every district in Odisha has unique tourism potential, natural resources, historical monuments and rich cultural traditions. There is a need to identify these assets and promote them strategically to enhance the state’s visibility on the global tourism map, he said.
Congratulating HRAO and the organisers for bringing together the government, tourism industry stakeholders and investors on a common platform, the Governor expressed hope that the deliberations will translate Odisha’s tourism potential into concrete policy initiatives and actionable plans.
“Tourism development should create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities while safeguarding their cultural identity and traditions,” Ram said.
The Governor stressed the importance of better connectivity, quality accommodation, modern amenities, skilled manpower and effective digital promotion to make Odisha more attractive to domestic and international tourists. He also called for greater focus on emerging tourism segments, including eco-tourism, spiritual tourism, adventure tourism and MICE tourism, which covers meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.
Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, who inaugurated the conclave earlier on the day, said the state government has taken a number of new initiatives in the last two years for promotion of state’s tourism. She added that the the state is working to increase its hotel capacity to 15,000 keys (rooms), leading to further development of the hospitality sector and generation of employment opportunity for around 1.5 lakh youths.
Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Consul general of India in Auckland Madan Mohan Sethi and former state chief secretary Gokul Chandra Pati also addressed the valedictory session. HRAO chairman JK Mohanty also spoke.