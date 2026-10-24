Odisha HC dismisses PILs against liquor shop near temple

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a PIL challenging the opening of a retail Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) off shop in Puri, allegedly in close proximity to a temple, school and other public institutions, holding that objections raised after the statutory deadline cannot be entertained.

A two-judge bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo passed an identical order while dismissing another PIL challenging the opening of an IMFL off shop in Chikiti Notified Area Council in Ganjam district. The bench issued the separate orders on October 15, which were uploaded on October 18.

The petitioners in both cases had argued that the liquor outlet’s location violated provisions of the Odisha Excise Act, 2008, and the rules framed under it. They sought intervention to cancel the licence granted by the authorities for the shops.