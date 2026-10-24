Odisha puts coastal districts on alert, prepares for cyclone landfall on October 28

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday directed district collectors to keep contingency plans ready as a cyclone brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast on October 28.

The directions were issued at a high-level meeting chaired by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on the day. Administrations of coastal districts have been asked to keep cyclone shelters ready to evacuate people from low-lying areas to safer places, if required.

Reiterating the government’s ‘zero casualty’ policy, Pujari asked district administrations to remain on high alert. “People are being kept informed about the developing situation through WhatsApp and other mass media platforms,” he said, adding that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services have been kept ready.

Pujari said the government was fully prepared to deal with any eventuality and appealed to people to remain alert and cooperate with the administration. “Stay away from rumours and trust only official information,” he said.