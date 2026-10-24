Odisha youth arrested for duping woman of Rs 6.2 lakh with fake OPSC job promise.

BERHAMPUR: A 28-year-old man was arrested by Ganjam’s Nimakhandi police on Thursday for allegedly cheating a woman and her family of Rs 6.2 lakh by promising her an officer-level job through the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

The accused, Susanta Kumar Swain, is a native of Rambha and currently residing at Nilanchala Nagar under Nimakhandi police limits.

Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said one Subhashree Behera (35) of Shakti Nagar in Lochapada lodged a complaint with police on July 9 alleging that the accused had claimed to have influential contacts in the OPSC and assured her of an officer-level job. Trusting his assurances, the woman and her family allegedly paid him Rs 6.2 lakh through UPI transfers and bank deposits between October 2025 and March 2026.

Police said the accused allegedly sent fake selection lists and forged OPSC-related documents to the complainant through WhatsApp to reinforce his claims. However, after receiving the money, he repeatedly postponed the promised appointment and allegedly gave false assurances of refunding the amount.

Swain also reportedly avoided meeting the complainant and subsequently went absconding, prompting her to approach the police. The SP said based on her complaint, Nimakhandi police registered a case on July 12 under sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the BNS.

Police examined the complainant and witnesses, recorded their statements and verified WhatsApp conversations, UPI transaction details and bank statements. After investigation, the accused was arrested.

Police said preliminary investigation established the cheating and misappropriation of Rs 6.2 lakh. The accused was produced in court. Further investigation is underway.