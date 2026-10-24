Revenue Board restores 11 acre land near Sun Temple to Odisha govt records

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant ruling, the Board of Revenue at Cuttack on Friday directed restoration of over 11 acre land located right in front of the Sun Temple at Konark to government records by cancelling a 37-year-old order of the then commissioner of land records and settlement.

The land’s market value, estimated at over Rs 110 crore, is located in Konark mouza in front of the World Heritage Site.

Member, Board of Revenue, Satyabrata Sahu passed the order, allowing two revision cases filed by the Puri collector in November 2025 with the approval of the state government. Hearing in case had started since January this year.

According to case records, the disputed land was recorded as ‘anabadi/puratana patita’ in Sabik records. Subsequently, in 1989, a portion of the land was recorded as ‘sthitiban’ in the name of Bhajani Rout by the then commissioner, land records and settlement, on the basis of two claimed ‘hata pattas’ - a lease allegedly issued by the former zamindar.

The claimant asserted that the land was given to him through ‘hata pattas’ and supported his claims with long-term possession, cultivation, payment of rent and subsequent revenue records.

The Member, Board of Revenue in his order said that the claim was principally founded upon two alleged unregistered ‘hata pattas’ of 1943 but neither the original instruments nor satisfactory contemporaneous evidence establishing their execution, terms, extent, legal effect and authority of the alleged lessors has been produced in the materials presently available.