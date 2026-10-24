Rourkela Steel Plant expansion plan faces tribal protests again; railway line work stalled

ROURKELA: Fresh tribal protests have stalled Rourkela Steel Plant’s new rail line work at Barkani, prolonging the delay on the project that is almost 15 years behind schedule.

The project is key for execution of RSP’s mega Greenfield expansion plan and is needed for smooth and faster movement of raw-materials and finished goods. Work on the rail line project has been stalled for 18 months since the death of a tribal agitator on April 19, 2025 at Barkani.

RSP managed to secure the expansion site and fresh negotiation was recently initiated with Barkani villagers to start work on the new rail line project, said sources. Around 10 days ago, RSP deployed a team comprising three chief general manager-rank officers to talk to the protesting villagers. Following days of talks, RSP on Wednesday deployed earth moving machineries and manpower to start ground clearance for the rail line. Villagers, however, physically stopped the work despite police presence, the sources added. The RSP’s plan involves restoration of its defunct single rail track of around 2 km from the Plant to Dumerta via Barkani and lay a new parallel track alongside.