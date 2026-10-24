Woman's body with multiple injuries found in Odisha's Nabarangpur

UMERKOTE: Mystery shrouds the death of an unidentified woman whose injury-ridden naked body was recovered from a reserve forest near Chikalpadar canal under Umerkote block in Nabarangpur district on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, local villagers spotted the body lying near the canal bank and raised an alarm. On being informed, police along with a scientific team rushed to the spot and launched a detailed investigation. The body was sent to hospital for postmortem examination.

Police sources said the woman’s body bore multiple injuries, pointing towards foul play and a possible violent assault before her death. Nabarangpur SP Kashyap Parth Jagdish said, “Police have registered a case. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased woman. All nearby police stations have been alerted regarding missing person reports.”

He said police are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of the woman’s death and verify if she was subjected to sexual assault. Further investigation is underway.