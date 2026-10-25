19-year-old girl held in Odisha for catfishing neighbour, leaking her intimate pics

BHUBANESWAR: Cyber police have arrested a 19-year-old girl in Gajapati district for allegedly posing as a man on Instagram, luring her 18-year-old neighbour with a promise of marriage and circulating her intimate photographs and videos online.

“The accused Nandita Mahakuda of Laxmipur (Gauda Sahi) village under Ramagiri police limits was arrested on October 23 and forwarded to court,” IIC Basant Sethy said on Saturday.

According to details of the case that highlights the misuse of social media for impersonation and online harassment, the victim lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime and Economic Offences (CC & EO) police station in Paralakhemundi on October 10, alleging that a person operating Instagram account _ur_aditya_03 had gained her confidence by promising to marry her and persuaded her to share intimate photographs and videos. She alleged that the person later threatened to kill her and circulate the material on social media. On October 2, the photographs and videos were allegedly circulated through Instagram and came to the notice of the victim’s brother, relatives and others.

During investigation, police found the accused and the victim were neighbours and allegedly had prior enmity. Investigators suspect the accused created the fake Instagram account using her mobile phone and SIM card, impersonating a man named Aditya to establish contact with the victim and gain her trust.