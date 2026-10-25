Body of trainee ASI found on railway tracks

CUTTACK: The mutilated body of a trainee assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was recovered from the railway tracks at Kathajodi halt near Link road in Cuttack on Saturday morning.

The deceased was a resident of Balugaon in Khurda district. As per police, he had joined service as a constable in 2011 and was promoted to the rank of ASI five months back. He was undergoing training at the police training institute (PTI) in Jajpur’s Bairi and had come to Cuttack for Durga Puja duty when the incident occurred.

Preliminary investigation indicates it is a case of suicide. Locals spotted the mutilated body of the trainee ASI lying on the railway tracks. On being informed, government railway police (GRP) reached the spot and sent the body to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

GRP IIC Umakanta Biswal said investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances which led to the incident, including if the deceased faced any work-related pressure or mental harassment during duty or whether it was some personal dispute. “An unnatural death case was registered. Probe is also on to ascertain if there is any foul play involved,” he added.