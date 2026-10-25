Cyclone track emerges, to land in AP between Bapatla, Visakhapatnam: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The cyclone building over the Bay of Bengal may just spare Odisha as the storm is likely to skirt the state and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated in its latest forecast on Saturday.

As per the national forecaster, Friday’s low-pressure intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on the day. It then strengthened into a depression later in the evening. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards, intensify further into a deep depression on Sunday and into a cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning.

Moving west-northwestwards, it will continue to intensify further and reach over the west-central Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around Wednesday morning, said the IMD. The latest status said it was centred about 1,100 km east of Bapatla.

As it crosses the Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, it would gather power as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by October 28.