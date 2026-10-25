Fear of solitary tuskers keeps Sundargarh villagers on tenterhooks

ROURKELA: When an elephant was found dead by suspected electrocution at Dumerta village in Bondamunda gram panchayat (GP) near Rourkela on Wednesday, a mob of villagers sympathetic towards the two suspects prevented Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) officials from arresting them.

Forced to live in perennial fear of elephant raids amid significant rise in fatal attacks by solitary tuskers and the forest department’s failure to protect them, the general sentiment is more or less the same.

Reliable sources said between June and September, as many as six villagers were killed across RFD limits, with the Birmitrapur range alone accounting for three deaths. Almost all deaths were caused by tuskers moving alone, the sources added.

Suresh Kalo, a villager in Bondamunda GP, said, “For more than a year, villagers have been forced to live in fear of single tuskers or an elephant herd appearing in the middle of villages out of nowhere, especially at night.” Citing a change in the behaviour of the giant animals, Kalo said while herds largely concentrate on feasting on standing crops and are easily noticeable, solitary tuskers are aggressive, unpredictable and hard to notice. “Poor villagers do not feel safe inside their mud houses as single tuskers often raid houses in search of food,” he said.