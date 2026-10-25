It is important to plan cities around the mobility needs of citizens, says Manohar Lal Khattar

BHUBANESWAR: Urban mobility must be considered an integral part of planning for cities from the very beginning, said Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar here on Saturday.

The minister also said India’s future urban mobility systems must be guided by the principle of 3-I: Integration, Inclusiveness and Intelligence.

Addressing the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo- 2026, Khattar said that better transport infrastructure is no longer merely an outcome of development but has become a foundation for economic growth and urban development. He emphasised the importance of planning cities around the mobility needs of citizens, ensuring easy access to workplaces, schools, hospitals and other essential services.

He also explained the 3-I principle, saying the integration in it means seamless connectivity between metro, bus, rail and other transport services, with strong first-and-last-mile connectivity, while inclusiveness calls for safe, accessible and convenient transport for women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and all sections of society. Intelligence involves the use of Artificial Intelligence and real-time data to improve traffic management, passenger safety and efficiency of public transport.

Highlighting progress in urban transport infrastructure, the minister said since December 2025, the government of India has approved nine metro projects covering approximately 174 km at a cost of over Rs 59,000 crore. During the same period, an additional 102 km of metro network has become operational.