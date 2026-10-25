It is important to plan cities around the mobility needs of citizens, says Manohar Lal Khattar

BHUBANESWAR: Urban mobility must be considered an integral part of planning for cities from the very beginning, said Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar here on Saturday.
The minister also said India’s future urban mobility systems must be guided by the principle of 3-I: Integration, Inclusiveness and Intelligence.
Addressing the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo- 2026, Khattar said that better transport infrastructure is no longer merely an outcome of development but has become a foundation for economic growth and urban development. He emphasised the importance of planning cities around the mobility needs of citizens, ensuring easy access to workplaces, schools, hospitals and other essential services.
He also explained the 3-I principle, saying the integration in it means seamless connectivity between metro, bus, rail and other transport services, with strong first-and-last-mile connectivity, while inclusiveness calls for safe, accessible and convenient transport for women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and all sections of society. Intelligence involves the use of Artificial Intelligence and real-time data to improve traffic management, passenger safety and efficiency of public transport.
Highlighting progress in urban transport infrastructure, the minister said since December 2025, the government of India has approved nine metro projects covering approximately 174 km at a cost of over Rs 59,000 crore. During the same period, an additional 102 km of metro network has become operational.
Under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, 1,100 electric buses have commenced operations in 28 cities, carrying an average of around 2.5 lakh passengers daily. Referring to the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Policy 2026 approved for Delhi in April 2026, he said it will promote planned development and affordable housing across approximately 207 sq km along metro, RRTS and railway corridors.
State Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the conference provided a valuable platform for policymakers, urban experts, industry partners and other stakeholders to exchange experiences, innovative ideas and best practices. He emphasised that the learnings must be converted into practical solutions suited to the needs of cities, with focus on making urban spaces safer, accessible, inclusive and liveable.
Additional chief secretary Usha Padhee also spoke. Awards were presented for recognising excellence and best practices in urban transport during the event.
Bhubaneswar was adjudged as the city with the best green transport initiative. Chennai bagged the award for city with the best non-motorised transport system.