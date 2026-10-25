Koraput-Kirandul railway line reopens for freight train operation

BERHAMPUR: Restoration work on the landslide-hit Maliguda-Jarti section of the Koraput-Kirandul railway line has been completed, paving the way for the resumption of freight train operations at restricted speed.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday permitted freight trains to operate at restricted speed after restoration work at three landslide-affected locations was completed on Wednesday night. Train movement will be closely monitored with necessary safety precautions in place.

Despite the completion of restoration work, passenger services will resume only after a detailed inspection and assessment of the tracks, railway infrastructure and other safety-related parameters.

The railway authorities have not announced a date for the resumption of passenger train services.

Rail traffic on the section had remained suspended since September 24 following landslides that damaged railway infrastructure near the Maliguda railway bridge and within the Maliguda station yard.

Railway personnel from various departments worked round the clock to restore the damaged tracks and associated infrastructure.

East Coast Railway general manager Parameswar Funkwal visited the affected area in Maliguda on Monday and reviewed the restoration work. Principal chief engineer Rajesh Sekhawat and Rayagada Divisional Railway manager Amitabh Singhal, along with other officials, also monitored the progress of the repairs.