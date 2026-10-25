Kuchipudi, ghazals mark second evening of Guru Debaprasad Award Festival 2026

BHUBANESWAR: The second evening of the 20th Guru Debaprasad Award Festival 2026 on Friday featured an enthralling Kuchipudi performance by Guru Raju and a ghazal evening by Chandan Dass.

Organised by Tridhara, Odissi Dance Academy, in association with the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, the evening opened with a solo performance by Guru Raju, a young Kuchipudi artist. The performance by Guru Raju brought alive the depth of the country’s artistic traditions, weaving together grace, storytelling and rhythm in a compelling stage presentation.

Dass followed with ‘Shaam-e-Ghazal’, moving the audience with lyrical poetry and soulful melodies. The recital resonated with heartfelt expressions, offering an intimate musical journey through a genre cherished for its emotional depth and timeless appeal.

The festival provides a platform for classical and contemporary performing arts, bringing artistes and audiences together. “Such initiatives further enrich Odisha’s cultural landscape and strengthen the state’s identity as a destination celebrated not only for its natural splendour and historical heritage, but also for its vibrant artistic traditions,” the organisers said.

Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, former member, Board of Revenue Ashok Kumar Tripathy, Tridhara president Suresh Chandra Panda, director Gajendra Kumar Panda and others were present.