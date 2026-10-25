Martial arts athlete from Odisha's Nuapada creates new knee strike record

NUAPADA: A martial arts athlete from Larka village in Nuapada’s Boden block has earned recognition from the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for performing 146 full-contact knee strikes using both legs in 60 seconds while wearing 1-kg ankle weights on each leg.

The record attempt was conducted by the athlete, Sachin Behera, at Overall Sports Academy in Bhubaneswar on September 10. Sachin received official confirmation and certificates from both organisations on September 26, with the certificates formally awarded on October 24.

With this feat, Sachin has registered three distinct records in the knee-strike category with both organisations. His earlier achievements include performing 103 full-contact knee strikes using one leg in a minute while wearing 1-kg ankle weights on each leg, and 88 strikes using one leg while wearing 5-kg ankle weights on each leg.

Hailing from a family of farmers, Sachin began his journey in 2019 by performing 137 knee strikes using both legs in a minute in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record. He subsequently achieved two more Guinness World Records in 2022. A Bachelor of Physiotherapy graduate from Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Sachin is currently pursuing a master’s degree in physiotherapy with a specialisation in orthopaedics at the same institution. He is also a sprinter who competes in the 100m and 200m events.

Higher Education, Sports and Youth Services minister Suryabanshi Suraj congratulated Sachin on the achievement. Sachin said his next goal is to set another Guinness World Record and win medals for Odisha and India.