Odisha districts step up vigil to handle cyclone threat

BERHAMPUR/MALKANGIRI: With a possible cyclone and heavy rainfall looming over southern Odisha, the administrations of Ganjam and Malkangiri districts have stepped up preparedness measures, reviewing evacuation plans, readying cyclone shelters and keeping disaster response teams on standby to tackle any eventuality.

In Ganjam, the administration has readied 110 permanent and over 1,000 temporary shelters with a combined capacity to accommodate around 1.5 lakh people. The preparedness measures were reviewed at a district-level meeting chaired by collector V Keerthi Vasan at Chhatrapur on Saturday. Officials assessed arrangements for evacuation, rescue and relief operations, drainage, emergency services and protection of human lives, livestock and public property.

A total of nine Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams and two National Disaster Response Force teams have been kept on standby for rescue and relief operations. The administration has cancelled the leave of officials concerned and directed them not to leave their headquarters until October 29.

A round-the-clock control room has been activated to coordinate emergency response, while block-level preparedness meetings have been ordered to ensure swift action in vulnerable areas. As per the prevailing weather forecast, rainfall is likely to begin on the evening of October 26 and continue in parts of the district till October 29. The administration also reviewed the potential impact of strong winds and flooding, besides the threat of landslides in vulnerable areas such as Kalinga Ghati.