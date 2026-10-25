Odisha districts step up vigil to handle cyclone threat

BERHAMPUR/MALKANGIRI: With a possible cyclone and heavy rainfall looming over southern Odisha, the administrations of Ganjam and Malkangiri districts have stepped up preparedness measures, reviewing evacuation plans, readying cyclone shelters and keeping disaster response teams on standby to tackle any eventuality.
In Ganjam, the administration has readied 110 permanent and over 1,000 temporary shelters with a combined capacity to accommodate around 1.5 lakh people. The preparedness measures were reviewed at a district-level meeting chaired by collector V Keerthi Vasan at Chhatrapur on Saturday. Officials assessed arrangements for evacuation, rescue and relief operations, drainage, emergency services and protection of human lives, livestock and public property.
A total of nine Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams and two National Disaster Response Force teams have been kept on standby for rescue and relief operations. The administration has cancelled the leave of officials concerned and directed them not to leave their headquarters until October 29.
A round-the-clock control room has been activated to coordinate emergency response, while block-level preparedness meetings have been ordered to ensure swift action in vulnerable areas. As per the prevailing weather forecast, rainfall is likely to begin on the evening of October 26 and continue in parts of the district till October 29. The administration also reviewed the potential impact of strong winds and flooding, besides the threat of landslides in vulnerable areas such as Kalinga Ghati.
Officials have been directed to ensure adequate stocks of food and drinking water, medical facilities, uninterrupted power supply and communication services at shelters. Residents of coastal and low-lying areas will be evacuated to safer locations whenever necessary.
As a precautionary measure, fishing activities have been prohibited from October 24 to 29. Fishermen already at sea have been directed to return to shore immediately and secure their boats, nets and other equipment at safe locations.
Meanwhile, in Malkangiri, the district administration reviewed evacuation plans and emergency arrangements at a meeting chaired by additional district magistrate (Administration) Somnath Pradhan at the Zilla Parishad conference hall on Saturday. The meeting was held on the directions of collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajshirke. Preparations are underway to evacuate residents of low-lying and vulnerable areas to cyclone shelters if required. Departments concerned have been directed to coordinate arrangements for their relocation.
The Health department has been asked to identify pregnant women nearing delivery in potentially affected areas and arrange their relocation to the district headquarters hospital, CHCs or designated shelters.