Odisha eyeing 40% urbanisation, $500 billion economy by 2036: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the state government was working towards increasing Odisha’s urbanisation rate from existing 17 per cent (pc) to 40 pc and transforming the state into a $500 billion economy by 2036.

Inaugurating the 2nd National Urban Conclave 2026, Majhi said the government was developing modern urban infrastructure with the vision of building a prosperous Odisha as the state approaches its centenary in 2036.

The chief minister also flagged off 26 buses under PM e-Bus Sewa Yojana as part of the event and the ongoing 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2026, emphasising the government’s focus on sustainable urban mobility and improved public transport.

“The state plans to introduce 400 electric buses, along with 100 midi and 50 mini e-buses, under the scheme. The new fleet will extend Ama Bus services to nine additional cities, taking the total coverage beyond the existing seven cities served by CRUT,” he said.

Addressing the conclave, Majhi said Odisha was emerging as a major growth engine of the country, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the Purvodaya initiative. With urbanisation expected to accelerate across the country, he stressed the need to make cities inclusive, technology-driven and equipped with modern amenities.

Highlighting the investment potential of the state, the CM said Odisha has received investment proposals worth Rs 23 lakh crore, while projects involving investments of Rs 3.5 lakh crore across more than 200 industries have been grounded.

The state is also developing the Bhubaneswar-Kataka-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BKPPER) with guidance from the Centre and NITI Aayog. Satellite townships are being planned along with expansion of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, while 28 new notified area councils (NACs), seven municipalities and one municipal corporation have been created.