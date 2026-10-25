Odisha fully prepared to tackle possible storm: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the state government is fully prepared to tackle the cyclone, which is building up in the Bay of Bengal.

Briefing mediapersons after reviewing the preparedness at a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Majhi expressed confidence that the state would achieve zero casualty, drawing on its experience in handling previous cyclones and floods. “Lord Jagannath’s blessings are with us. We will achieve zero casualty this time as well,” he said. The chief minister said that the forecast made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that the cyclone is likely to make landfall on October 28 between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha with the AP coast considered more likely.

However, several districts of Odisha may experience heavy rainfall with winds reaching 80-90 kmph. The southern districts are expected to bear the brunt with Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri likely to be worst affected, he said.

He said that 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 17 NDRF teams and 225 fire service units have been kept ready for emergency operations. The government has ordered the closure of schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in these five districts on October 28 and 29. Collectors of other districts will decide on their measures depending on the local situation.