Over a year since announcement, market complex in Sambalpur awaits revival

SAMBALPUR: More than a year after Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan announced plans to revive the long-stalled Terminal Market Complex at Nildungri in Sambalpur and the district administration assured that the process would be initiated, the proposed agricultural trading hub for 10 districts remains in limbo.

The project, initially conceived to streamline trade, improve market access for farmers and shorten the supply chain for perishable commodities, is yet to reach the tendering stage.

The terminal market project returned to the spotlight during the 2024 election campaign when Pradhan visited the site and expressed disappointment over the failure of the then BJD government to develop the facility. In February 2025, he announced plans for its revival while attending the PM Kisan Samman event in Sambalpur, raising hopes that the decade-old project would finally take off.

Following the announcement, the district administration stated that the director of horticulture had visited the site and preparation of a detailed project report would begin soon. Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said the project would cover around 60 acres. The administration also indicated that the tendering process would follow, with work expected to move forward in the subsequent financial year.