Paradeep Phosphates Limited to invest Rs 4,750 crore in chemical, fertiliser units

BHUBANESWAR: Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL), one of India’s leading fertiliser manufacturers, has signed an MoU with the state government to invest Rs 4,750 crore for development of new chemical and fertiliser facilities in Odisha.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during India Chem 2026 held in Mumbai. The agreement was signed by additional chief secretary, Industries Hemant Kumar Sharma and PPL MD and CEO N Suresh Krishnan.

PPL officials said the proposed investment will support the establishment of a new chemical plant and a bio-fertilisers manufacturing facility, alongside initiatives aimed at enhancing farm productivity. It will also support the expansion of the state’s industrial ecosystem and generate direct and indirect employment across the value chain.

“The investment reinforces Paradeep Phosphates’ long-standing association with Odisha and its role in supporting India’s fertiliser requirements. With its established industrial presence in the state, the company continues to contribute to the integration of manufacturing, agriculture and regional economic development,” PPL officials said.