PM Modi inaugurates RBI data centre in Odisha, says Congress favoured influential borrowers

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of allowing influential individuals with political connections to access bank loans worth thousands of crores of rupees through “phone banking” before 2014, while poor and middle-class families struggled to obtain basic banking services.

Inaugurating the Reserve Bank of India's Rs 169-crore Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute at Infovalley-II in Jatni, Bhubaneswar, Modi said phone banking had benefited select individuals linked to the Congress or those close to powerful people.

“Through phone banking, thousands of crores of rupees in bank loans were extended to certain influential individuals in the Congress party or those who had connections with powerful people," the PM said.

"Poor and middle-class families needed a guarantor even to open a bank account, but under the Congress’s phone banking scheme, thousands of crores of rupees were readily available for the wealthy at any time,” Modi said.

Modi said the system had contributed to a surge in non-performing assets (NPAs), pushing the banking sector to the brink of collapse. Ensuring that the benefits of development reached every region and citizen equitably had remained a major challenge, he added.

He said banks were nationalised in the 1960s and 1970s in the name of helping the poor, yet more than half the country’s population remained outside the banking system until 2014.

Bank loans remained out of reach for much of the middle class, while poor people, small farmers and landless women could not imagine accessing them, he said. The NDA government had sought to change this approach by adopting a model of people-centric, proactive and good governance, he added, saying digital banking had now connected people to banking services around the clock.