PM Modi to inaugurate RBI data centre, cybersecurity institute in Jatni

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute at Infovalley-II in Jatni on Sunday.
Modi is expected to arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport here around 4.30 pm after completing engagements in Varanasi. From the airport, he will fly by an India Air Force helicopter to a temporary helipad in Khurda from where he will proceed by road to the facility for the inauguration.
The RBI’s new facility has been designed to meet the central bank’s computing requirements and provide a secure, resilient, scalable and future-ready digital infrastructure for the banks and the wider financial sector. Four state-of-the-art data centres at the facility will host mission-critical payment and settlement systems, besides other flagship initiatives of the RBI.
The facility has received Tier-IV certification from the Uptime Institute, a global benchmark for data centre infrastructure, placing it in the highest category of operational resilience. It is among the largest Tier-IV certified facilities in the global banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.
The infrastructure is expected to strengthen the reach, efficiency and reliability of digital financial services and provide a secure foundation for India’s increasingly technology-driven financial ecosystem.
It will also reinforce the RBI’s position in digital infrastructure among central banks worldwide.
The cybersecurity training institute will provide a dedicated platform for training, research and capability development in cybersecurity and enterprise technology. It will focus on emerging technologies relevant to the BFSI sector, including quantum computing and artificial intelligence.
This will be the ninth visit of the prime minister to Odisha since the BJP came to power in June 2024. Welcoming Modi to Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state’s development journey will add yet another chapter on Sunday.
“Another new chapter will be added to Odisha’s journey of development. The visit of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji to Odisha and the inauguration of RBI’s state-of-the-art Data Centre will not only strengthen the state’s digital infrastructure but also give new momentum to the security of the country’s financial data and the growth of digital economy,” Majhi said in an X post.