Swarming caterpillar pests affect black gram crops in Odisha's Kendrapara district

KENDRAPARA: Large tracts of black gram (Biri) crops are recently affected by swarming caterpillars (Kalimundi) in Kendrapara district.

Black gram tracts in many riverside villages have been damaged due to invasion of the insects, ruining the economy of Andara, Siddhabali, Dandisahi, Singhgaon, Krushnadaspur, Raulia, Kolathia, Penthapal, Nahiadia, Taradipal, Alapua, among other villages under Pattamundai block.

All these villages were affected in floods two months ago. Receding floodwaters create a high-moisture environment that triggers rapid growth of aggressive wild grasses and attracts agricultural pests such as the swarming caterpillar. Black gram (Vigna mungo) is highly sensitive to waterlogging. The pest problem has put farmers on the edge.

Agriculture department officials and Krushi Viganya Kendra (KVK) recently rushed to the affected areas in Pattamundai and Kendrapara blocks and provided 50 per cent subsidised pesticides to the farmers to save their crops. “To avoid further spread of the pests, farmers should keep frequent watch on the crop. The growers can stop the spread of the pest attack by sprinkling prescribed pesticides. We are organizing awareness camps in the villages and training farmers to use prescribed pesticides properly,” said Kendrapara chief district agriculture officer Hemant Kumar Samal.