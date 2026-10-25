Two cattle smugglers held in Odisha

CUTTACK: Markat Nagar police on Saturday arrested two cattle smugglers after they were found escorting a Bolero carrying seven livestock.

The accused are SK Soheb (21) and SK Washim Khan (28) of Odia Bazar locality. They were arrested basing on the statement of their accomplice SK Abdul Sahajan (32) who was driving the vehicle. Soheb, Khan along with three others were allegedly escorting the Bolero carrying seven livestock, when locals, on suspicion of cattle smuggling, chased them. The Bolero was en route to Cuttack from Barang when the incident took place on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose bridge.

On seeing the locals chasing them, the bike-borne miscreants fled while the driver Sahajan abandoned the vehicle and jumped into the Kathajodi river in a bid to escape. On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued an injured Sahajan from the river. He was then handed over to police and admitted to hospital. During interrogation, Sahajan revealed the names of his aides following which police arrested Soheb and Khan. Efforts are on to nab the others, said police.